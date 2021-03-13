Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-13-25-26-35
(ten, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-five)
Comments