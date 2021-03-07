Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

6-8-4-6

(six, eight, four, six)

5-8-4-8

(five, eight, four, eight)

9-0-1-2

(nine, zero, one, two)

02-07-21-32-37, Cash Ball: 1

(two, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: one)

02-03-25-26-27

(two, three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

6-8-4-1-6

(six, eight, four, one, six)

7-2-6-0-8

(seven, two, six, zero, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

11-31-50-52-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4

(eleven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

