GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
9-5-7
(nine, five, seven)
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
6-8-4-6
(six, eight, four, six)
5-8-4-8
(five, eight, four, eight)
9-0-1-2
(nine, zero, one, two)
02-07-21-32-37, Cash Ball: 1
(two, seven, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven; Cash Ball: one)
02-03-25-26-27
(two, three, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
6-8-4-1-6
(six, eight, four, one, six)
7-2-6-0-8
(seven, two, six, zero, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
11-31-50-52-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 4
(eleven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
