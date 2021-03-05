Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

7-4-4

(seven, four, four)

6-8-3

(six, eight, three)

0-4-1-4

(zero, four, one, four)

7-9-5-1

(seven, nine, five, one)

1-5-8-4

(one, five, eight, four)

12-27-52-57-60, Cash Ball: 4

(twelve, twenty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

04-11-14-26-35

(four, eleven, fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-five)

1-0-7-9-2

(one, zero, seven, nine, two)

3-8-7-3-3

(three, eight, seven, three, three)

10-11-17-27-54, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2

(ten, eleven, seventeen, twenty-seven, fifty-four; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

March 05, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

March 05, 2021 11:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

March 05, 2021 11:11 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

March 05, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

March 05, 2021 7:33 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

March 05, 2021 7:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service