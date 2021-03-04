Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-08-13-20-42-44
(one, eight, thirteen, twenty, forty-two, forty-four)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
01-08-13-20-42-44
(one, eight, thirteen, twenty, forty-two, forty-four)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments