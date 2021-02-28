GA Lottery

Lottery

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

5-5-5

(five, five, five)

4-4-7

(four, four, seven)

3-8-7-5

(three, eight, seven, five)

4-5-7-6

(four, five, seven, six)

4-2-4-1

(four, two, four, one)

08-18-33-38-53, Cash Ball: 1

(eight, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)

18-25-31-36-41

(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $150,000

3-7-7-5-2

(three, seven, seven, five, two)

4-3-8-4-0

(four, three, eight, four, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $43 million

02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3

(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $106 million

