GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-0-8
(one, zero, eight)
5-5-5
(five, five, five)
4-4-7
(four, four, seven)
3-8-7-5
(three, eight, seven, five)
4-5-7-6
(four, five, seven, six)
4-2-4-1
(four, two, four, one)
08-18-33-38-53, Cash Ball: 1
(eight, eighteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, fifty-three; Cash Ball: one)
18-25-31-36-41
(eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-one, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
3-7-7-5-2
(three, seven, seven, five, two)
4-3-8-4-0
(four, three, eight, four, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $43 million
02-28-31-44-52, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 3
(two, twenty-eight, thirty-one, forty-four, fifty-two; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
