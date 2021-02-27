Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-2-4
(two, two, four)
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
4-9-7
(four, nine, seven)
5-1-5-5
(five, one, five, five)
6-2-5-3
(six, two, five, three)
3-1-1-9
(three, one, one, nine)
12-16-32-36-51, Cash Ball: 4
(twelve, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-one; Cash Ball: four)
09-18-19-23-30
(nine, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
9-3-8-2-0
(nine, three, eight, two, zero)
2-5-6-7-7
(two, five, six, seven, seven)
11-15-37-62-64, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
