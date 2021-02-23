Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
5-0-6
(five, zero, six)
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
0-1-5-1
(zero, one, five, one)
2-1-5-6
(two, one, five, six)
2-0-0-4
(two, zero, zero, four)
04-17-27-35-49, Cash Ball: 1
(four, seventeen, twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-nine; Cash Ball: one)
06-16-24-38-42
(six, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty-two)
2-9-0-0-6
(two, nine, zero, zero, six)
8-0-5-3-2
(eight, zero, five, three, two)
05-07-09-20-57, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 3
(five, seven, nine, twenty, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments