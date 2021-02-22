Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-2-7
(six, two, seven)
6-7-9
(six, seven, nine)
1-7-1-7
(one, seven, one, seven)
7-8-6-4
(seven, eight, six, four)
21-22-24-28-41, Cash Ball: 4
(twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-eight, forty-one; Cash Ball: four)
0-2-2-4-0
(zero, two, two, four, zero)
9-5-7-7-6
(nine, five, seven, seven, six)
05-10-14-28-30-36
(five, ten, fourteen, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
