Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:
3-7-5
(three, seven, five)
3-5-9
(three, five, nine)
8-2-4
(eight, two, four)
6-4-0-0
(six, four, zero, zero)
5-7-9-7
(five, seven, nine, seven)
1-3-2-3
(one, three, two, three)
06-09-44-51-54, Cash Ball: 2
(six, nine, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-four; Cash Ball: two)
05-12-19-30-35
(five, twelve, nineteen, thirty, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $667,000
7-7-3-2-2
(seven, seven, three, two, two)
0-4-6-7-8
(zero, four, six, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $22 million
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
Comments