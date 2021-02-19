Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
0-2-3
(zero, two, three)
4-6-9
(four, six, nine)
0-1-9-7
(zero, one, nine, seven)
4-4-0-4
(four, four, zero, four)
5-7-6-9
(five, seven, six, nine)
20-27-32-41-55, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty-five; Cash Ball: two)
04-11-22-29-39
(four, eleven, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $268,000
8-9-5-9-1
(eight, nine, five, nine, one)
8-5-7-4-9
(eight, five, seven, four, nine)
04-13-18-32-38-42
(four, thirteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $1 million
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
