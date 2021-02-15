Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

05-14-19-26-27-32

(five, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

