Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

4-8-6

(four, eight, six)

6-0-4

(six, zero, four)

4-6-1

(four, six, one)

1-7-0-8

(one, seven, zero, eight)

5-8-3-6

(five, eight, three, six)

8-4-2-2

(eight, four, two, two)

08-18-21-28-46, Cash Ball: 3

(eight, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)

04-20-29-30-37

(four, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)

8-7-3-9-9

(eight, seven, three, nine, nine)

1-3-1-3-7

(one, three, one, three, seven)

05-14-19-26-27-32

(five, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $66 million

