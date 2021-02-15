Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
4-8-6
(four, eight, six)
6-0-4
(six, zero, four)
4-6-1
(four, six, one)
1-7-0-8
(one, seven, zero, eight)
5-8-3-6
(five, eight, three, six)
8-4-2-2
(eight, four, two, two)
08-18-21-28-46, Cash Ball: 3
(eight, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, forty-six; Cash Ball: three)
04-20-29-30-37
(four, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-seven)
8-7-3-9-9
(eight, seven, three, nine, nine)
1-3-1-3-7
(one, three, one, three, seven)
05-14-19-26-27-32
(five, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $96 million
Estimated jackpot: $66 million
Comments