Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-8-4

(five, eight, four)

5-5-2-7

(five, five, two, seven)

2-6-4-7-3

(two, six, four, seven, three)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

Estimated jackpot: $42 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

February 07, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

February 07, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

February 07, 2021 12:58 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

February 07, 2021 12:58 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

February 07, 2021 12:26 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

February 07, 2021 12:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service