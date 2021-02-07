Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-18-28-33-39
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
