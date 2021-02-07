Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-5-6
(one, five, six)
9-6-0
(nine, six, zero)
9-7-2
(nine, seven, two)
9-4-5-3
(nine, four, five, three)
1-8-2-8
(one, eight, two, eight)
8-4-1-3
(eight, four, one, three)
22-40-47-52-59, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-two, forty, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
02-18-28-33-39
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
4-8-8-6-5
(four, eight, eight, six, five)
4-6-8-2-6
(four, six, eight, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
