Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-5-6

(one, five, six)

9-6-0

(nine, six, zero)

9-7-2

(nine, seven, two)

9-4-5-3

(nine, four, five, three)

1-8-2-8

(one, eight, two, eight)

8-4-1-3

(eight, four, one, three)

22-40-47-52-59, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-two, forty, forty-seven, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

02-18-28-33-39

(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)

4-8-8-6-5

(four, eight, eight, six, five)

4-6-8-2-6

(four, six, eight, two, six)

Estimated jackpot: $68 million

01-16-48-49-65, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2

(one, sixteen, forty-eight, forty-nine, sixty-five; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

February 07, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

February 07, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

February 07, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

February 06, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

February 06, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

February 06, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service