Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
07-11-13-15-27
(seven, eleven, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $714,000
