GA Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-4-8
(nine, four, eight)
1-6-1
(one, six, one)
9-8-2-7
(nine, eight, two, seven)
1-2-5-0
(one, two, five, zero)
08-09-19-22-23, Cash Ball: 4
(eight, nine, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-three; Cash Ball: four)
9-6-1-2-1
(nine, six, one, two, one)
8-6-8-7-7
(eight, six, eight, seven, seven)
04-44-58-59-70, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 3
(four, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, seventy; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
