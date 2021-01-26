Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-8-9
(five, eight, nine)
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
5-0-2-5
(five, zero, two, five)
5-3-1-3
(five, three, one, three)
19-24-38-40-60, Cash Ball: 2
(nineteen, twenty-four, thirty-eight, forty, sixty; Cash Ball: two)
8-4-2-9-2
(eight, four, two, nine, two)
7-9-3-1-5
(seven, nine, three, one, five)
29-49-56-66-67, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-nine, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments