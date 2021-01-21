Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:

02-05-13-32-33-38

(two, five, thirteen, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-eight)

