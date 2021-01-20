Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

05-13-21-30-36

(five, thirteen, twenty-one, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 20, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 20, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

January 19, 2021 11:15 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

January 19, 2021 8:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service