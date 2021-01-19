Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
9-7-3
(nine, seven, three)
1-4-8
(one, four, eight)
4-3-9-7
(four, three, nine, seven)
5-3-7-0
(five, three, seven, zero)
12-21-26-33-38, Cash Ball: 1
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
6-8-6-7-1
(six, eight, six, seven, one)
8-0-7-7-6
(eight, zero, seven, seven, six)
10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2
(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $865 million
Estimated jackpot: $730 million
