GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

9-7-3

(nine, seven, three)

1-4-8

(one, four, eight)

4-3-9-7

(four, three, nine, seven)

5-3-7-0

(five, three, seven, zero)

12-21-26-33-38, Cash Ball: 1

(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

6-8-6-7-1

(six, eight, six, seven, one)

8-0-7-7-6

(eight, zero, seven, seven, six)

10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $865 million

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

