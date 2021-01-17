Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-1-4

(six, one, four)

9-9-8-6

(nine, nine, eight, six)

4-9-4-4-5

(four, nine, four, four, five)

Estimated jackpot: $850 million

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 17, 2021 12:46 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 16, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 16, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 16, 2021 11:25 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

January 16, 2021 7:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 16, 2021 7:38 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service