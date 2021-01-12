Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-5-6
(zero, five, six)
9-5-7
(nine, five, seven)
8-9-6-3
(eight, nine, six, three)
6-6-2-4
(six, six, two, four)
28-32-40-41-44, Cash Ball: 2
(twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Cash Ball: two)
0-7-6-2-0
(zero, seven, six, two, zero)
5-2-6-7-4
(five, two, six, seven, four)
12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2
(twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $625 million
Estimated jackpot: $550 million
