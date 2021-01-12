Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

0-5-6

(zero, five, six)

9-5-7

(nine, five, seven)

8-9-6-3

(eight, nine, six, three)

6-6-2-4

(six, six, two, four)

28-32-40-41-44, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty, forty-one, forty-four; Cash Ball: two)

0-7-6-2-0

(zero, seven, six, two, zero)

5-2-6-7-4

(five, two, six, seven, four)

12-14-26-28-33, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, fourteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $625 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 12, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

January 12, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

January 12, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

January 12, 2021 1:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

January 12, 2021 1:04 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

January 12, 2021 1:04 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service