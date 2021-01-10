Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Sunday:

3-0-8

(three, zero, eight)

8-1-5-7

(eight, one, five, seven)

7-2-2-4-1

(seven, two, two, four, one)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

