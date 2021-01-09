GA Lottery

Lottery

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

1-1-9

(one, one, nine)

9-3-1

(nine, three, one)

1-7-6-4

(one, seven, six, four)

8-0-7-2

(eight, zero, seven, two)

19-27-46-49-50, Cash Ball: 1

(nineteen, twenty-seven, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty; Cash Ball: one)

0-3-8-7-0

(zero, three, eight, seven, zero)

8-0-0-6-3

(eight, zero, zero, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $600 million

14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)

