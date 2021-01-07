Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
8-9-8
(eight, nine, eight)
3-5-6
(three, five, six)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
2-1-3-4
(two, one, three, four)
4-7-5-5
(four, seven, five, five)
4-1-5-3
(four, one, five, three)
05-06-16-22-33, Cash Ball: 2
(five, six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: two)
03-04-13-24-42
(three, four, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
7-8-6-0-1
(seven, eight, six, zero, one)
4-9-4-3-2
(four, nine, four, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $490 million
01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
