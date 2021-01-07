Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

8-9-8

(eight, nine, eight)

3-5-6

(three, five, six)

7-5-9

(seven, five, nine)

2-1-3-4

(two, one, three, four)

4-7-5-5

(four, seven, five, five)

4-1-5-3

(four, one, five, three)

05-06-16-22-33, Cash Ball: 2

(five, six, sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-three; Cash Ball: two)

03-04-13-24-42

(three, four, thirteen, twenty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

7-8-6-0-1

(seven, eight, six, zero, one)

4-9-4-3-2

(four, nine, four, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $490 million

01-20-22-60-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty, twenty-two, sixty, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 07, 2021 12:25 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

January 06, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 06, 2021 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

January 06, 2021 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service