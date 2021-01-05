Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-9-6
(one, nine, six)
6-5-8
(six, five, eight)
0-8-2-1
(zero, eight, two, one)
7-5-6-3
(seven, five, six, three)
19-29-45-51-52, Cash Ball: 2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)
9-2-8-0-0
(nine, two, eight, zero, zero)
9-6-2-1-4
(nine, six, two, one, four)
20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2
(twenty, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410 million
