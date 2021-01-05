Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-9-6

(one, nine, six)

6-5-8

(six, five, eight)

0-8-2-1

(zero, eight, two, one)

7-5-6-3

(seven, five, six, three)

19-29-45-51-52, Cash Ball: 2

(nineteen, twenty-nine, forty-five, fifty-one, fifty-two; Cash Ball: two)

9-2-8-0-0

(nine, two, eight, zero, zero)

9-6-2-1-4

(nine, six, two, one, four)

20-43-51-55-57, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 2

(twenty, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-seven; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

