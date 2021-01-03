Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Midday" game were:

9-9-6-8-1

(nine, nine, six, eight, one)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

January 03, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Midday’ game

January 03, 2021 12:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 03, 2021 12:24 AM

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 03, 2021 12:22 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

January 03, 2021 12:16 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

January 02, 2021 11:58 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service