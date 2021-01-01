Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-2-6-6-5
(three, two, six, six, five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
3-2-6-6-5
(three, two, six, six, five)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Midday’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments