Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 3 Night" game were:

8-4-4

(eight, four, four)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

January 01, 2021 12:05 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

December 31, 2020 11:53 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game

December 31, 2020 11:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

December 31, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

December 31, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

December 31, 2020 7:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service