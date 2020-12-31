Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
0-6-4
(zero, six, four)
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
8-2-3
(eight, two, three)
7-5-4-0
(seven, five, four, zero)
9-1-6-3
(nine, one, six, three)
5-4-0-0
(five, four, zero, zero)
02-19-28-29-30, Cash Ball: 3
(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty; Cash Ball: three)
13-16-29-36-41
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
3-3-9-0-3
(three, three, nine, zero, three)
7-9-4-5-3
(seven, nine, four, five, three)
Estimated jackpot: $401 million
03-43-45-61-65, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, forty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-five; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
Comments