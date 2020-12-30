Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-15-24-32-39
(ten, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $241,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
10-15-24-32-39
(ten, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $241,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments