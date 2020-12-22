Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
1-9-3-3
(one, nine, three, three)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Cash 4 Night" game were:
1-9-3-3
(one, nine, three, three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments