Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

02-09-15-31-38

(two, nine, fifteen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

  Comments  

Lottery

GA Lottery

December 22, 2020 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

December 22, 2020 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

December 22, 2020 11:10 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

December 22, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

December 22, 2020 7:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

December 22, 2020 7:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service