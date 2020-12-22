Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Georgia FIVE Evening" game were:
6-9-4-3-5
(six, nine, four, three, five)
