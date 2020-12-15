Macon Telegraph Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

8-1-3

(eight, one, three)

7-1-7

(seven, one, seven)

0-1-4-6

(zero, one, four, six)

8-5-8-7

(eight, five, eight, seven)

9-9-1-5

(nine, nine, one, five)

06-15-21-33-42, Cash Ball: 3

(six, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-three, forty-two; Cash Ball: three)

04-08-09-23-29

(four, eight, nine, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $125,000

3-3-3-2-7

(three, three, three, two, seven)

1-9-5-1-3

(one, nine, five, one, three)

06-08-15-42-43-45

(six, eight, fifteen, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $12.3 million

Estimated jackpot: $291 million

Estimated jackpot: $287 million

