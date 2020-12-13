Macon Telegraph Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

01-09-12-15-22

(one, nine, twelve, fifteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $197,000

