Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-11-26-27
(six, eight, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-08-11-26-27
(six, eight, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments