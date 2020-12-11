Macon Telegraph Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

06-08-11-26-27

(six, eight, eleven, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

