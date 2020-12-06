Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
6-5-5
(six, five, five)
1-2-1
(one, two, one)
7-7-6
(seven, seven, six)
2-3-6-2
(two, three, six, two)
2-7-9-2
(two, seven, nine, two)
4-1-0-2
(four, one, zero, two)
08-16-45-48-57, Cash Ball: 3
(eight, sixteen, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)
06-16-34-35-42
(six, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $204,000
4-1-1-3-2
(four, one, one, three, two)
1-4-1-9-6
(one, four, one, nine, six)
Estimated jackpot: $264 million
03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2
(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $243 million
