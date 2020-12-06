Macon Telegraph Logo
Lottery

GA Lottery

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

These Georgia lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

1-2-1

(one, two, one)

7-7-6

(seven, seven, six)

2-3-6-2

(two, three, six, two)

2-7-9-2

(two, seven, nine, two)

4-1-0-2

(four, one, zero, two)

08-16-45-48-57, Cash Ball: 3

(eight, sixteen, forty-five, forty-eight, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: three)

06-16-34-35-42

(six, sixteen, thirty-four, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $204,000

4-1-1-3-2

(four, one, one, three, two)

1-4-1-9-6

(one, four, one, nine, six)

Estimated jackpot: $264 million

03-04-06-48-53, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 2

(three, four, six, forty-eight, fifty-three; Powerball: ten; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $243 million

