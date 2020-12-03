Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jumbo Bucks Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
06-07-19-21-28-35
(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Jumbo Bucks Lotto" game were:
06-07-19-21-28-35
(six, seven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
GA Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments