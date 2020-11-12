Macon Telegraph Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

09-19-20-31-38

(nine, nineteen, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $189,000

