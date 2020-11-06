Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-9-6
(four, nine, six)
2-0-5
(two, zero, five)
3-0-6-0
(three, zero, six, zero)
0-7-9-9
(zero, seven, nine, nine)
19-20-22-31-35, Cash Ball: 3
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five; Cash Ball: three)
3-4-3-4-7
(three, four, three, four, seven)
9-5-3-2-2
(nine, five, three, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
