Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
9-9-7
(nine, nine, seven)
6-2-3
(six, two, three)
6-0-3-5
(six, zero, three, five)
3-3-6-9
(three, three, six, nine)
05-07-11-17-41, Cash Ball: 3
(five, seven, eleven, seventeen, forty-one; Cash Ball: three)
7-3-0-4-8
(seven, three, zero, four, eight)
7-3-4-3-8
(seven, three, four, three, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
