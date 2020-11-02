Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-2-2
(six, two, two)
7-5-8
(seven, five, eight)
8-4-2-9
(eight, four, two, nine)
0-5-5-6
(zero, five, five, six)
13-16-28-36-56, Cash Ball: 2
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
(thirteen, sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-six, fifty-six; Cash Ball: two)
3-7-2-9-0
(three, seven, two, nine, zero)
5-5-0-1-2
(five, five, zero, one, two)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
Comments