Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

14-18-31-32-42

(fourteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

GA Lottery

November 01, 2020 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Night’ game

November 01, 2020 11:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Evening’ game

November 01, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Georgia FIVE Evening’ game

November 01, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Evening’ game

November 01, 2020 7:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

November 01, 2020 12:52 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service