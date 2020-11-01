Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
14-18-31-32-42
(fourteen, eighteen, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-two)
