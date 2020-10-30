Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-8-1
(two, eight, one)
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
9-0-8-5
(nine, zero, eight, five)
1-6-5-9
(one, six, five, nine)
13-19-35-48-52, Cash Ball: 4
(thirteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-eight, fifty-two; Cash Ball: four)
3-1-6-8-5
(three, one, six, eight, five)
6-9-7-8-0
(six, nine, seven, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
