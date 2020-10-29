Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-2-9
(eight, two, nine)
7-5-6
(seven, five, six)
3-5-0-4
(three, five, zero, four)
7-2-8-9
(seven, two, eight, nine)
02-31-40-52-53, Cash Ball: 2
(two, thirty-one, forty, fifty-two, fifty-three; Cash Ball: two)
3-1-3-1-4
(three, one, three, one, four)
5-4-3-0-1
(five, four, three, zero, one)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
