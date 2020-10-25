Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Georgia Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
09-12-13-25-40
(nine, twelve, thirteen, twenty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $518,000
