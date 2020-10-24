Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-3-6
(zero, three, six)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
2-8-8
(two, eight, eight)
5-9-8-2
(five, nine, eight, two)
6-4-9-9
(six, four, nine, nine)
8-7-9-0
(eight, seven, nine, zero)
04-13-16-34-40, Cash Ball: 4
(four, thirteen, sixteen, thirty-four, forty; Cash Ball: four)
02-04-16-32-39
(two, four, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $393,000
7-7-9-0-7
(seven, seven, nine, zero, seven)
9-3-9-6-2
(nine, three, nine, six, two)
18-34-44-60-69, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, thirty-four, forty-four, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
