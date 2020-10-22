Lottery
GA Lottery
These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
5-4-2
(five, four, two)
3-0-4
(three, zero, four)
5-0-2-5
(five, zero, two, five)
0-4-5-1
(zero, four, five, one)
2-6-3-1
(two, six, three, one)
14-15-26-29-52, Cash Ball: 1
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)
04-10-20-38-41
(four, ten, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-one)
3-2-1-5-5
(three, two, one, five, five)
8-5-4-7-4
(eight, five, four, seven, four)
12-13-24-30-33-36
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $97 million
Estimated jackpot: $102 million
